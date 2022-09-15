5 powerlifters from Arunachal to participate in nat’l bench press & deadlift powerlifting c’ship

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Five powerlifters from Arunachal Pradesh left here for Jammu to participate in the National Benchpress and Deadlift Powerlifting Championship (Men & Women), to be held there from 16 to 18 September.

The players are Ongbem Mossang (52 kg), Tedi Kino (56 kg), Rade Rallen (90 kg), Kipa Mary (60 kg) and Takio Yana (52 kg), the Arunachal Powerlifting Association informed.

While Mossang and Kino will compete in the bench press and deadlift events in the junior men’s category, Rallen will participate in both the events in the senior category.

Mary will compete in the senior women’s deadlift event, and Yana will take part in the senior women’s bench press and deadlift events.

The competition will also serve as a trial for selection of players for the world championship.