Chewing tobacco, cigarettes seized

LEMMI, 14 Sep: A large haul of chewing tobacco and cigarettes was seized from the market here in Pakke-Kessang district in a raid conducted by the flying squad of the Pakke-Kessang District Tobacco Cessation Cell (DTCC) on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted as part of the first-phase implementation of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 to check the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions (Section 6b) and sale of tobacco products with pictorial and statutory warning (Section 7).

The team that conducted the drive comprised CO Duyu Nangku, Anil Bagang of the tax & excise department, DPO Dr K Pordung, PS OC Tashi Monpa, Lemmi Bazaar Committee members, and a DTCC team.