Meeting on status of projects held

YINGKIONG, 14 Sep: The physical and financial achievements under centrally- and state-sponsored flagship programmes were discussed during a district level monitoring committee meeting held here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, who chaired the meeting (organised by the planning department), asked the HoDs to “work proactively and ensure that centrally- and state-sponsored flagship programmes under the respective departments are being monitored and documented diligently throughout the process of implementation.”

The DC discussed with the power department executive engineer the problem of poor electricity supply in the district, and asked the EE to “revive the street lighting system in Yingkiong township for the safety and comfort of the public.”

He also directed the HoDs to “clear the outstanding electricity and water supply bills on time to improve the revenue generation system of the district.”

The DC commended the PHED&WS EE for “the successful accomplishment of drinking water supply project for Gobuk village in Mariyang subdivision.”

The DDSE was asked to ensure proper electrification of the classrooms in all the schools, in coordination with the power department. (DIPRO)