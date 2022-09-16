SHS campaign launched in Leparada

BASAR, 15 Sep: The nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign was launched here in Leparada district on Thursday by organising a cleanliness drive, during which the areas from the old market to the new market here were cleaned.

The 17-day campaign will culminate on 2 October – the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi – which is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba highlighted the goals of the second phase of the Swachch Bharat Mission, and exhorted the people to “develop civic sense and keep the towns, villages and colonies of the district clean, hygienic and garbage-free.”

Felicitating the ambassador and youth icon of the SHS campaign in Leparada district, Rinnya Angu, Riba urged the youths of the district to “come forward and make this initiative successful.”

The aim of this year’s campaign is to clean up garbage dumped in and around the villages from 15 September to 2 October, with focus on “managing the legacy waste at garbage vulnerable sites in the villages.”

The district administration, in collaboration with the PHE&WS, the UD&H and the education department, with support from PRI leaders, NGOs, CBOs and SHGs, has planned a series of activities, including cleanliness drives in colonies and villages, literary competitions, and river cleaning drives, during the campaign.

Awards for the cleanest village and the cleanest colony in the district have been announced, and will be honoured on 2 October. (DIPRO)