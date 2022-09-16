Centre to ease registration of Arunachali farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

NEW DELHI, 15 Sep: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki of “making necessary amendments to ease registration by Arunachali farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Tomar said this when Taki informed him that the number of the state’s farmers registered under

the PM-Kisan scheme is lower than the target set by the Centre due to requirement of land documents such as patta, khasra, etc, which are not available with the farmers of the state as the land reform system in respect of the state is different.

Taki also sought the union minister’s intervention in “easing the guidelines under the digitisation of agriculture of the AGRISTACK programme for the state’s farmers,” to which the union minister agreed.

Tomar also gave assurance that the Centre will provide all necessary support, in terms of technology, finance and logistics, to augment Arunachal’s agriculture sector.

Taki also met union MoS for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and discussed various issues and concerns of the agriculture sector of Arunachal Pradesh.