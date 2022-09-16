Awareness meet on PM-TBMBA held

ZIRO, 15 Sep: An ‘awareness-cum-advocacy meeting’ on the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PM-TBMBA) was organised for the elected representatives of Lower Subansiri district here on Wednesday to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who chaired the meet, adopted a TB patient “for additional nutritional support,” thereby becoming the first ‘nikshay mitra’ of the district.

He exhorted the “grassroots elected representatives” to spread the message of TB Mukt Abhiyan in their respective zilla segments, and urged them to become “nikshay mitras by self-registering on the Nikshay 2.0 portal.”

Earlier, DTO Dr Hage Nibo made a presentation on the PM-TBMBA, covering its objective, scope, activity plan, TB patient adoption for additional nutrition, and diagnostic and vocational support from cooperative societies, corporates, elected representatives, institutions, NGOs, political parties and individuals.

ZPC Likha Sangchhore, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr Singpor Rigia and several ZPMs shared their opinions on making the district TB-free. (DIPRO)