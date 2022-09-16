Int’l Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies celebrated

ZIRO, 15 Sep: The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was celebrated at the Hill Queen Education Institute here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday by the District Health Society and the district unit of the National Programme on Climate Change & Human Health (NPCCHH).

A seminar on air pollution was organised among school students as part of the programme. Pachu Yama and Topin Chisi won the first prize on the topic ‘Air pollution and its health effects’, while Nani Nyimung and Samir Bora were the runners-up.

NPCCHH district nodal officer Dr Subu Habung distributed the certificates and cash prizes to the winners.

As many as 200 students attended the seminar. (DIPRO)