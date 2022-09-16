Gauhati HC CJ calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: Gauhati High Court (HC) Chief Justice (CJ) RM Chhaya called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, and the two discussed ways to address the pendency of cases in the courts.

The governor expressed confidence that the HC would continue to maintain “the high standards of professional ethics and values in promoting social justice, safeguarding liberty and protecting human rights.”

Mishra congratulated the CJ on the newly inaugurated Gauhati HC museum. “People will be benefited from the museum to know the historical developments of the high court, and the younger generation will learn about the legal history of the Northeast,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)