All decks cleared for setting up KV in Dillopolyang

ZIRO, 16 Sep: The impasse over construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Dillopolyang in Hong village in Lower Subansiri district has finally been cleared with an amicable solution arrived at on Friday by the parties at loggerheads.

On one side were 10 land-affected persons who had allegedly purchased the 32,000 sq mtrs of land at the disputed site from private individuals, while on the other side was the All Hong Development Committee (AHDC) and the four ZPMs of Hong village who said that the land in question was government land donated by the people of the village for developmental activities.

The vexed issue, pending since 2015-16, with complaints and counter complaints from both the parties, was finally broken on Friday with

a deed of agreement signed by both the parties, surrendering the plot of land to the district administration for construction of the school, with certain demands of the land-affected people to be met, including involvement of the land-affected people in the construction of the school building, appointment in Group, C and D and contingency staffers’ posts, and management of the school.

Attending the ice-breaking meeting as a counter signatory to the agreement, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime expressed immense happiness over the breaking of the jinx that had been pending for too long, derailing the setting up of the much required KV in the district.

He assured to “expedite the issue of non-encumbrance certificate of the said land and help with other logistics from the district administration to enable construction of the school building at the earliest.”

The DC informed also that the district administration will make every effort to “free Manipolyang and Dillopolyang from encroachers,” and added that a proposal has been received for setting up a circle office headquarters in Manipolyang and Dillopolyang areas, which are fast coming up as an extension centre of several government offices and establishments.

Terming it a “historic day, not only for the people of Hong village but also for the entire people of Ziro valley,” AHDC president Hibu Dole said that the establishment of a KV in Dillopolyang would “usher in all-round knowledge, wisdom and prosperity to Ziro valley and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.”

KV Principal Watsi Kri said that KVs are rated higher than the IITs as a “prime service provider” in the country.

He expressed relief over the breaking of the deadlock, and assured to provide “unadulterated quality education when the school building comes up in two years’ time as stipulated.”

AHDC spokesman Tapi Tai and ZPM Punyo Kathe also spoke. (DIPRO)