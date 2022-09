KOLORIANG, 16 Sep: As many as 123 matured cannabis plants were destroyed by a joint team of officials from the district administration and the police at Maba Yarda here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday.

The felled plants were burned to ashes in the presence of Executive Magistrate CW Manpoong, and the owner of the cannabis field has been apprehended by the police for interrogation.

The 16-member joint team was led by DSP Rishi Longdo and Tax & Excise Inspector Lokam Ramji. (DIPRO)