GUMTO, 16 Sep: Sixteen government departments provided services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Gumto ZPM Chukhu Bablu, in the presence of EAC Tana Yaho, Gumto CO Taya Yullu, HoDs, and PRI members. Altogether 649 people benefitted from the camp. (DIPRO)