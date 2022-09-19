Guv bats for good civil-military relations

GWALIOR, 18 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra in an address to the officers of the 72 Infantry Brigade here in Madhya Pradesh on 17 September stressed on the importance of good civil-military relations.

“It is important to have good civil-military relations, which encompasses numerous issues, to promote security and peace in the country. It enables development of the nation and leads to the welfare of the people, which is the ultimate goal of a democratic welfare state like India,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the civil-military relations in ancient India, Mishra said that “the wheel of time is constantly on the march. With every day passing, the global politico-economic and military contexts are becoming more and more involved, complex and intrusive.

“On account of these developments, civil-military relations are now undergoing a sea change. New challenges are widening the scope of civil-military relations day by day. Now, civil-military relations are transforming into synergy in all configurations, namely, on land, in air, at sea, and in space. Time has now come for India to upgrade and graduate civil-military relations into civil-military fusion,” Mishra said.

The governor, who recently inaugurated the General Bipin Rawat military garrison in Kibithu in Arunachal, said that the appointment of the chief of defence staff “is the best example of reposing of confidence of the apex civil authority in the armed forces of India.”

Among others, 72 Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Sandeep Verma, 36 Artillery Brigade Commander Brig Rapai, Brig Nitin Bhatia, and 72 Infantry Brigade Deputy Commander Col Vikram were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)