JNV Gumto gets language lab

GUMTO, 18 Sep: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana inaugurated a ‘language laboratory’ at the JNV here on Saturday.

The laboratory has been established by the district administration with the aim of empowering the students with skilful communication skills.

“Despite being well-equipped with knowledge of their domain, many students and job aspirants often face hurdles of poor communication skills,” the DC said, and informed that “the language lab possesses a tried and tested curriculum to teach English language and make students ready for writing and speaking English language.”

“The software-based learning will also help teachers to keep track of the lessons along with the regular evaluation of the students,” he said.

The DC suggested forming “English speaking clubs, “which should be a mixture of the teachers and the students and which shall be a platform for discourses in English language.”

The construction of the laboratory was funded with money from the district administration’s untied fund. (DIPRO)