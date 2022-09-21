Sensitisation prog concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Sep: Thirty-one managing directors and chairpersons from different districts participated in a ‘sensitisation training programme’ for functionaries of LAMPs, organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) from 19 to 20 September.

During the programme, Guwahati (Assam)-based Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) director Kh Somomendra Singh said that “the union cooperation ministry has instructed all LAMPS to rectify and revive the process by analysing issues and adopting new technology.”

He said that “the state cooperative policy has to be formed in consultation with the authorities concerned, before finalising the national cooperative policy on cooperatives in the country.”

ICM faculty member Nihar Sarma dwelt on “ethics, values, principles, applicability values, accountability, cooperative leadership, organisational analysis, good governance, stress management and motivation aspects in terms of cooperative ideology.”

The NABARD’s Itanagar Regional Office Deputy General Manager Bimal Mishra spoke about “the success stories of cooperatively developed states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc.”

Joint RCS RD Thongon, APSCU CEO Gyati Kobing, and APFFC Ltd’s ARCS MD Mobom Riba apprised the participants of “how to develop business plan, credit business development, resource mobilisation, good governance, recovery and profit,” etc.