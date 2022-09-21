Nutrition fair organised

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) on Tuesday organised a ‘nutrition fair’ at the government higher secondary school here as part of the Poshan Maah celebration.

Attending the programme, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom commended the SBAP, and appealed to the students to “adopt nutritional food habits.”

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme said that “the spirit of Poshan Maah should be followed throughout the year for improved nutrition outcomes in children and pregnant and lactating women.”

Paediatrician Dr Nani Tago delivered a speech on the importance of healthy food, and highlighted the side effects of junk food.

Among others, Itanagar CDPO Taba Jaya and SBAP vice president Dr Rinchin Dorjee attended the fair.