VKV Kyidphel secures 1st position in dist level science seminar

TAWANG, 20 Sep: VKV Kyidphel secured the first position in a district level science seminar in Tawang, while GSS Mukto and KGBV Kangteng bagged the second and the third position, respectively.

‘Basic science for sustainable development – prospects and challenges’ was the topic of the seminar, which was conducted by the district education department at the government town secondary school here on Tuesday.

Eight schools participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntso said that such programmes provide the students

a good opportunity to demonstrate their talents.

Stating that the participants, “for the first time, used PowerPoint in the seminar for better understanding,”

Phuntso encouraged the students to “use modern gadgets for educational purposes.”

BEO (HQ) Thupten Wangchu also spoke. (DIPRO)