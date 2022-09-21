Nlg power div’n JE Tana Rakho passes away

DOIMUKH, 20 Sep: Naharlagun power division junior engineer (JE) Tana Rakho Tara passed away at his residence here on 20 September, following a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Mourning his demise, the Tara Aab Multipurpose Welfare Society in a condolence message stated that “his untimely death has created a vacuum in the society, and is an irreparable loss to Tara Aab society in particular.”

Members of the Doimukh Town Baptist Church have also offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. The church leaders remembered him for donating land for establishing a church in Doimukh.