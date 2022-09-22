Governor calls on President

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Governor BD Mishra on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and conveyed her good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor highlighted the various initiatives of the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led state government for the development of the state and welfare of the people. He also shared the hopes and aspirations of indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the visit, the Governor was accompanied by his wife Neelam Misra.

As a token of goodwill from the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Misra, who has been vigorously promoting Arunachalee loin loom weaving, presented a loin loom weaved Apatani coat and softcopy of the documentary titled ‘Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through Loin Loom Weaving of Arunachal Pradesh,’ to the President. (Raj Bhavan)