Over Rs 16 lakhs disbursed among Yingkiong fire victims

YINGKIONG, 21 Sep: An amount of Rs. 16,68,711 collected through voluntary donations was disbursed among the Yingkiong fire victims on 16 Sep last. The amount also included interest earned from the bank.

In the first phase, a total of Rs. 1,03,40,765 was disbursed among the 48 affected people through DBT on 24 May. The fire victims, who received the financial relief, included 38 shops, 10 houses and building(s) owners.

A bank account was created in the name of the Upper Siang DC and SP with an initial balance of ?15,392 to accept donations.

The second phase of the disbursement was made as the donations kept pouring in.

In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the disbursement process, the list of donors, amounts donated and bank account statements from 21 April to 16 September and the details of the disbursement were made public through social media.

Further, an 11-member committee was constituted by the then DC to ensure that

the disbursements are done in a fair and transparent manner.

The district administration thanked all the donors, who donated generously to give succor to the fire victims.

The 21 April fire had rendered 52 families homeless and affected the livelihood of 148 people. The devastating fire gutted 29 shops, completely damaged 12 houses and 11 huts. Five houses were also partially damaged. One person was also injured in the fire.

As per the estimate, properties worth approximately Rs. 10,67,84,201 was lost or damaged in the fire.

The affected people were given shelter at Working Women Hostel here for a month from 21 April. The district administration had provided food, clothes, bedding and medicines to them during their stay in the relief camp.

Many NGOs, individuals, community based organizations also helped the administration in running the relief camp smoothly. (DIPRO)