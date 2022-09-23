Govt to launch ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ prog

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday informed that the second part of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme will be launched soon and named ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0’.

“The decision was taken considering the huge success of SAD programme being held across the state since last few years,” the CM said during an e-Pragati meeting with the DCs of all the districts on Thursday morning.

He said that the Seva Aapke Dwar programme would be different from Sarkar Aapke Dwar “and will be based on actual need of villagers.”

“In Sarkar Aapke Dwar, you have been taking your services to the people, but in Seva Aapke Dwar, you will be taking the exact service to the people actually required by them,” he said.

He commended the district administrations for taking Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to the remotest of places and efficiently bridging the gap between the government and the citizens.

Khandu hinted that the Seva Aapke Dwar programme would be launched sometime in October from Siang district.

He expressed satisfaction with the “overall progress across the state, particularly in implementation of e-Office and DBT mode of payment,” and asked the DCs to “lead their offices to go from paper files to e-files.”

Reviewing the installation of 4G towers in rural areas, the CM urged the DCs to “concentrate on the process and coordinate with concerned officials.” He also stressed on the urgency to “digitally connect all unconnected areas as soon as possible.”

Khandu urged the DCs to “create awareness and ensure people in their districts come forward for Aadhaar seeding with voter IDs.”

“This,” he said, “is required to check voter enrollment at more than one place by a single individual.”

“This is an urgent requirement for Arunachal Pradesh, where we have been witnessing people having more than one voter ID. This hampers a free and fair electoral process and must be checked,” Khandu said.

Several projects and programmes were reviewed during the meeting. Prominent among these were the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project; the Kurung, Nafra and New Melling hydroelectric projects; the Daporijo-Taliha road, the Roing-Anini road, the Joram-Koloriang road, ‘the progress on 4G towers’, the 132 kv Roing-Chhapakua line, etc.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the chief secretary and top government officials also attended the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)