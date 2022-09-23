APCTA condemns hooliganism at DPGC

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) has strongly condemned “the incident of hooliganism by a few students of the Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC)” in Kamki, in West Siang district, “on the night of 19 September, following the college’s student union election.”

In a press release, the APCTA on Thursday claimed that “the incident was staged by a few students who were led by Sokli Bogo of BA 5th semester after he lost the college’s students’ union election for the post of general secretary.”

APCTA president, Associate Professor Narmi Darang said, “The incident of hooliganism, gherao and life threatening acts to college teachers and their family has shocked APCTA.”

He added that “such cheap acts dishearten and demoralise the teaching community who give in their lives to teach, change the lives of their students and undertake all unthankful odd works.”

APCTA general secretary, Associate Professor Tumbom Riba also condemned the incident.

Expressing solidarity with the teachers of the college, who are on a pen-down strike since 21 September, the APCTA appealed to the authorities concerned to “fulfil the demands of justice and reprimands placed by them.”

It said that all its units will stage a silent dharna at their respective colleges, in solidarity with the teachers of the DPGC.