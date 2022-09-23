Govt urged to allow mountaineers, relatives to conduct on-ground search for Mra, Dao

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) on Thursday urged the state government to “airlift mountaineers and relatives of missing Everester Tapi Mra” to conduct on-ground search operation on Mt Khyarii Satam for Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

The TCS in a representation stated that Mra’s family members, along with mountaineers Taru Hai, Tame Bagang, Tasung Hai and Tadie Mra, are willing to conduct on-ground search operation for Mra and Dao on Khyarii Satam, and sought the chief minister’s intervention to airlift the volunteers to the area to conduct a search operation.

The search & rescue (S&R) operation for Mra and Dao was called off on Wednesday, owing to extreme weather conditions and poor visibility in the base camp areas of Mt Khyarii Satam. It is reported that the S&R team experienced adverse weather, including multiple minor avalanches, during their movements near Camp 2 area on Mt Khyarii Satam.

Mra and Dao are missing since 17 August, and remain untraceable since then.