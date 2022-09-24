Committee approves power dept’s DPR, action plan

CS calls for reformation in power distribution system

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Distribution Reforms Committee of the state, constituted under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of the power sector, approved the detailed project report (DPR) and the action plan prepared by the power department, during a meeting here on Friday.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, who chaired the meeting, emphasised “the importance of digitisation in the distribution of power.”

He directed the power department to “take this opportunity to reform the power distribution system in the state by reducing the aggregate technical and commercial losses by improving the billing and collection efficiency and by using smart meters equipped with advanced metering infrastructure.”

The chief secretary suggested using 4G enabled communication technology, which is compatible with any telecommunication network service provider, “so that all the electricity consumers of the state can avail the benefits of reforms in the power sector.”

Dharmendra also stressed the need to “strengthen the distribution infrastructure and updating technology.”)

Top state officials, including Finance Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Additional PCCF KB Singh, Land Management Secretary A Chagti, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, the chief engineers (power), and Jai Karan from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)