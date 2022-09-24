Ziro Butterfly Meet brings Talle Valley into limelight again

ZIRO, 23 Sep: “Once proposed to be the ‘summer capital’ of Arunachal Pradesh, the 337 sq kms Talle Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, famed as a biodiversity hotspot, should be maintained and kept in its pristine glory,” said Tanw Supung Dukun (TSD) president HK Shalla here on Friday.

Appealing to the forest department to preserve the rich natural flora and fauna of the valley, established in 1995 and located 20 kms from the main town, Shalla urged the department to “explore all available species found in the valley, including exotic birds, rare animals, medicinal plants and butterflies,” but also appealed to them not to spoil the natural beauty and ecosystem of the valley in the process.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet, the TSD president lamented “the diminishing migratory bird visit to Ziro valley, once famed for the visits of numerous categories of migratory birds, including the famed black-necked cranes,” and implored the forest department to “strictly prohibit hunting and take up the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan seriously and effectively.”

He also urged the people of Ziro valley to be hospitable to visitors, “as Ziro is surely and slowly turning into a tourist hub.”

Commending Ngunu Ziro for organising the two-day Ziro Butterfly Meet, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime narrated a few instances of hunters turning into conservationists, and urged the people of the district to “cooperate and support the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, vocal for local, and plastic-free Ziro campaigns.”

Divisional Forest Officer Millo Tasser urged the visiting tourists to be “responsible visitors whose common sense and nature-friendly act like avoiding plastic items in the jungles would go a long way in conservation of environment and preservation of wildlife.”

Earlier, butterfly expert Dr Munsoon Jyoti Gogoi made a presentation on ‘Conservation livelihood and butterflies’, while Talle Wildlife Sanctuary RFO Ngilyang Tachang made a presentation on the Talle Wildlife Sanctuary, and Ngunu Ziro member Hibu Tatu made a presentation titled ‘Ngunu Ziro – An Introduction’.

Retired IFS officer Millo Tago, Apatani Women Association of Ziro secretary Leegang Anya, and District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji also spoke during the meeting, which was attended by avid butterfly lovers and enthusiasts from various parts of the country.

The participants, including PhD students from Bangalore and Hyderabad, and students of St Claret College Ziro, will stay for two days in Pange and Talle valley during the meet.

Dr Munsoon Jyoti and Dr BB Bhatt from PCCF office, Itanagar, are the resource persons. (DIPRO)