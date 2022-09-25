Travellers advised to use OKSRT road instead of BCT road

BOMDILA, 24 Sep: Travellers using the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road have been advised to take the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tawang (OKSRT) road, owing to continuous landslides occurring in the Tippi waterfall area in West Kameng district.

The diversion came into effect on Saturday.

Sources said that the landslides near the Tippi waterfall are likely occurring “due to the earth-cutting for the Nechiphu tunnel, which is a few kilometres away.”

Meanwhile, at 4 pm on Saturday, 10 kilometres away from the landslide area in Tippi, one Maruti Suzuki Alto car, a Bolero pickup, and an empty oil tanker were washed away, West Siang SP Bharat Reddy informed.

“No casualty occurred, and the driver, handyman and all the passengers in the three vehicles escaped unhurt,” the SP said.