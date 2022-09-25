DCM inaugurates infrastructures in Tirap

KHONSA, 24 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated infrastructures in Tirap district on 23 September.

Besides two police stations, Mein inaugurated the office building of the hydropower development department’s Khonsa subdivision AE (E-M), and an indigenous culture centre, ‘Khathak Rang Rangsoam Hum’, in the presence of MP Tapir Gao, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, and Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh.

The upgraded police station here, which Mein inaugurated, was constructed by the RWD, under the TCL action plan, at a cost of Rs 5.25 crore, and the new police station in Katang, which Mein inaugurated virtually, was also constructed by the RWD under the TCL action plan at a cost of Rs 10.03 crore. Both the projects were funded by the home affairs ministry.

The inauguration of the Khathak Rang Rangsoam Hum began with rangtam (offering of jumin to the almighty Rang) by the DCM and other dignitaries.

The indigenous affairs department has planned to construct at least two indigenous culture centres in 25 districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mein urged the people of Tirap, “irrespective of different denominations, languages and tribes,” to “come together to preserve, protect and promote culture and traditions for posterity.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Tirap Indigenous People Society, the DCM announced Rs 10 lakhs for the construction of a building for priests, and for employing a watchman for the Khathak Rang Rangsoam Hum complex.

Lowangdong in his speech said, “There may be different political affiliations; there may be different beliefs; but let us love one another; let us grow humanity, and let us promote our culture and tradition for posterity.”

Lowang in his address said that “the indigenous people of Noctes don’t have any taboo or restriction to attend any religious place like mandir, masjid, churches, or any other religious temple, because the indigenous people believe that there is only one god in the universe.”

Stating that “there is written history in Assam about relation between Axom kingdom and chiefs of Namsang-Borduria of the Noctes,” he said that, “during a meeting in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave indication to support construction of namghars in Nocte villages for cultural exchange and strengthening cordial relation between Assam and the people of Tirap in particular and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.”

The minister requested the DCM and the MP to “pursue the matter relating to national highway packages, as there is no such NH package in Tirap district, except Trans-Arunachal Highway, as such proposal for inclusion of roads from Margherita-Deomali-Khela-Kolagaon to touch with the existing CK TAH roads under national highway has already been submitted to the government on several occasions.”

Gao appealed to the people of eastern Arunachal, especially TCL districts, “irrespective of all denominations,” to “strengthen culture and tradition, which is identity of every society and community.”

“There cannot be a society without culture and language. As such, mother tongue must be taught to the children by the parents,” he said, adding that the “chieftainship system in Nocte and Wancho communities is one of the best village councils to preserve, protect and promote culture and tradition.”

IFCSAP vice president Bai Taba also spoke. (DIPRO)