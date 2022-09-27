Awareness prog on children’s lifestyle diseases held

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: An awareness programme on lifestyle diseases in children, such as obesity, severe malnourishment, etc, along with counselling sessions with parents was conducted by the urban ICDS project, in collaboration with the Itafort CHC, at the Division IV anganwadi centre here on Monday as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration.

Dr Yadam Lida was the resource person of the programme.

A health camp was also organised in collaboration with a team from the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Itanagar, led by Dr Arvind Kumar.

CDPO Jaya Taba informed that 65 beneficiaries benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)