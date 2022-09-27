Min advocates work culture, transparency

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: RWD Minister H Ngandam advocated creating a work culture and maintaining transparency and accountability while executing government projects.

Addressing a state level meeting on the PMGSY here on Monday, the minister advised the RWD engineers to be sincere in their duties “to realise the developmental activities taken up by the state government.”

He suggested to the officers to “discuss the matter thoroughly, without any reservations, for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and to uphold the commitment made by the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.”

The project implementation units were directed to “update their physical progress on the online management, monitoring & accounting system of the PMGSY on priority.”

RWD Chief Engineer N Rigia made a presentation on the PMGSY projects.

RWD Secretary N Glow also spoke.

The projects under PMGSY-I and PMGSY-II, which are supposed to be saturated by September end, were reviewed circle-wise. The continuity of projects in the priority districts was also discussed.