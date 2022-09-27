CE urged to repair Papu Nallah-Nirjuli road

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli road, the All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation and the Lekhi Youth Association have appealed to the highway department chief engineer (CE) to “start construction of the said stretch of the road within the next 10 days.”

The organisations in a joint representation to the CE on Monday stated that the condition of the road is causing hardships to the commuters and those in medical emergency.

“Several instances of vehicular accidents have cropped up due to the potholes, some of which are the size of a small fish pond, especially on rainy days. The waterlogged potholes on the road tend to damage the vehicles, due to which the vehicle owners have to spend large amounts for repair and maintenance almost every fortnight,” the organisations said.

Seeking to know the reason behind the delay in construction of the road, the organisations threatened to launch a democratic action if the department fails to address the issue within the stipulated time.