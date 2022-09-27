Orgs submit memorandum to CM

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The state unit of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Student Movement of Arunachal on Monday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding suspension of the APPSC chairman and board of members till the investigation into the APPSC paper leakage case is completed and the chargesheet is filed before the competent court.

The organisations also demanded “complete overhauling of the APPSC by immediately transferring and replacing its office staffers with new ones.”

They gave the government 10 days to meet their demands, failing which, they said, they would launch a democratic movement “for the greater interest of unemployed youths of the state.”