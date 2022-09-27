Tuki inaugurates ‘innovation lab’, futsal ground

SAGALEE, 26 Sep: Local MLA Nabam Tuki inaugurated an ‘innovation laboratory’ and a futsal ground at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Papum Pare district on Monday, in the presence of DC Sachin Rana and others.

The laboratory and the futsal ground have been established with money from the district administration’s untied fund.

The futsal ground, constructed near the school’s playground, has been handed over to the Sagalee ADC for its upkeep.

Addressing the school’s students, Tuki said that “hard work, time management and perseverance are the key ingredients for success, and they give dividends at some point of time.”

Dwelling on the hardships faced by students in earlier times, Tuki said that “the present generation is fortunate as they have access to good infrastructures, teachers and technology, which augment the learning process.”

Congratulating the school “for securing 100 percent and 99 percent result in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination, respectively, this year, he assured to provide all possible assistance in “making the GHSS a model school.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by school management committee vice chairman Debia Lalum regarding requirement of desks and benches “due to increase in student enrollment,” and a library for the school, Tuki assured to take up the matter with the authorities concerned on priority.

The DC spoke about the science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) lab, “which seeks to enhance the scientific temperament in children.”

Earlier, the MLA inspected the newly constructed physics, chemistry and biology labs and other amenities in the school.

It is worth mentioning that the GHSS Sagalee was ranked fourth in the state in the 2022 CBSE examinations.

Among others, Sagalee ADC Toko Audil, DPO Lokam Chayu, PD (i/c) Nikita Panggam, and HoDs attended the programme. (DIPRO)