DC urged to stabilise house rents

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students Union has requested the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner to “stabilise the high and excessive house rents and security deposits being charged from tenants by the landlords” in the ICR.

In a representation to the DC, the union stated that the tenants are facing great hardships due to the high monthly house rents and security deposits.

Stating that “there is no uniformity and the monthly rents and the security deposits are fixed on their

own by the by landlords,” the union said that landlords charge Rs 6,000, besides Rs 20,000 as security deposit for a BHK (bedroom, hall and kitchen) apartment.

“Likewise, the rent of a 2 BHK house/room is charged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, with security deposit of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while it is Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 for a 3 BHK house. The security deposit for a 3 BHK house goes up to Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000,” the union said.

It also alleged that the majority of the landlords prefer non-APST people as tenants over APST people, and urged the DC to look into the issue.