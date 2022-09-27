Rehab package for freed bonded labourers sought

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Informing that 17 domestic bonded labourers were recently freed from their masters in Khazalang village in Nafra circle of West Kameng district, the All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has appealed to the chief minister to grant a special financial package for the rehabilitation of the released persons as per the Bonded Labour Provision Act, 1976.

The APWS said that “the bonded labourers from three families were released after an awareness camp conducted by the members of the society along with the West Kameng DC, the Bomdila ADC and the Nafra ADC on 22 September.”