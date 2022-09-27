Governor presents citations

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to the 97 Field Regiment, the 1st battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, and the 25th battalion of the Madras Regiment at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday “for their professional competence and élan which they have displayed on their front in their area of operational responsibilities.”

97 Field Regiment Commanding Officer Col Vivek Pathak, Subedar Major SN Yadav and gunner Surjeet received the citation for the 97 Field Regiment.

1st Battalion Arunachal Scouts Commanding Officer Col Mukul Sati, Subedar Major Dorjee Khandu Bapu and sepoy Azepso Ngadong received the citation for the 1st Bn Arunachal Scouts.

25th Battalion Madras Regiment Commanding Officer Col Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Subedar Major (Honorary) Lt R Jay Kumar and sepoy Manu received the citation for the 25 Madras. (Raj Bhavan)