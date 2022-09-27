State BJP ridicules APCC over paper leakage issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The state BJP on Monday ridiculed the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) over the APPSC AE (civil) exam question paper leakage issue, as the latter had earlier accused the Pema Khandu government of dilly-dallying over the issue.

Reacting to the APCC’s allegation, state BJP spokesman Dr Mohesh Chai said, “We strongly condemn the allegation made by the APCC against the state government of being casual in solving and trying to protect corrupt officers involved in the question paper leakage case.”

“Corrupt practice in the APPSC is a remnant of the Congress regime. On the contrary, the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken swift action and six persons have been arrested so far,” Dr Chai said.

He said that the arrest of top bureaucrats and engineers involved in corruption “reflects the BJP government’s commitment to fight against corruption.”

The BJP further accused the APCC of “trying to politicise the paper leakage issue to score brownie points,” and appealed to the aspirants to “have faith in the

state government as all culprits will be thoroughly investigated and punished as per law.”

On being asked about the Arunachal Against Corruption’s (AAC) ongoing campaign in New Delhi against the Khandu government, another BJP spokesman, Vivek Nabam, termed the agitation a “politically motivated show.”

“The allegations by AAC against the chief minister are entirely a court’s subject. The matter is sub judice. In the name of campaign against corruption, the entire movement is a politically conspired show,” said Nabam.

He denied that any BJP leader was backing the AAC’s campaign, and said that “the BJP in Arunachal is a united force.”