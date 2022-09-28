Guv emphasises on streamlining APPSC

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Expressing grave concern over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage case, Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday emphasised on streamlining the APPSC “to reclaim the prestige and trust amongst the people, particularly the youths.”

During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor commended the state government for recommending a CBI inquiry into the case.

Mishra also expressed appreciation for the CM’s proposal to get the airport in Hollongi dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had laid the airport’s foundation stone in February 2019.

They also discussed the issues of the state to be taken up in the forthcoming North Eastern Council meeting in Guwahati (Assam) on 9 October.

Mishra meanwhile reemphasised the need to strengthen the road communication network in the state, “particularly the orphan roads, which will be beneficial for the people of both sides of the interstate boundary.”

The governor and the CM also discussed law and order and developmental projects in the state. (Raj Bhavan)