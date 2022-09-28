Lower Dibang Valley ZPC impeached

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 27 Sep: A no confidence motion moved against Lower Dibang Valley ZPC Obang Ngupok by seven ZPMs out of 10 resulted in the impeachment of the ZPC on Tuesday.

The no confidence motion was initiated on 12 September, and came to a conclusion at the Zilla Parishad Hall here, where the impeachment received nine votes out of 10 and the seat of the ZPC was declared vacant.

Ngupok abstained from attending the procedure.

The election for the vacant ZPC post is scheduled to take place on 29 September.