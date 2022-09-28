TCS, KWS seek swift requisition of choppers to search for Mra, Dao

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and the Kojum Welfare Society (KWS) have urged the authorities to “expedite the helicopter requisition process for inducting volunteer mountaineers and porters into the two base camps on Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district for an on-ground search operation for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

Representatives of the TCS and the KWS called on Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik and Disaster Management Director Komkar Dolum for expediting the process of requisitioning a helicopter.

It is learnt that Chief Secretary Dharmendra informed the TCS members that he has “already discussed with concerned army brigadier soon after the meeting with the chief minister concluded.”