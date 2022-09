Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister chairman Dr. Bibek Debroy accompanied by EAC to PM member Sanjeev Sanyal and EAC to PM joint secretary Pawan Kumar Sen reached West Kameng district on Tuesday last. They visited the State Horticulture Forum at Shergaon, the Gontse Gaden Rabgyel Lling monastery and government emporium at Bomdila. (DIPRO)