BOMDILA, 28 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated a new office building of Superintendent of Police, West Kameng district here on Wednesday in presence of MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dongru Siongju and DW Kharma, chief secretary Dharmendra, DGP Satish Golchha, DC Karma Leki, SP B Bharat Reddy and others.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also presented commendation certificates to the police officers for their meritorious services and dedication to work. (DIPRO)