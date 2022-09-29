AAPSU gives 20 days to home dept on SI recruitment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday served 20 days ultimatum to the Home minister seeking early declaration of sub-inspector examination results under sports quota.

The examination was held on 7th October 2021, however, the results are not yet declared. The advertisement of SI sports quota was floated on 29 June 2018.

Addressing a press conference held here on Wednesday, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali said, “We need genuine results within 20 days. The original documents of the aggrieved candidates are with the department for the last four years.”

“There is lots of lacuna with the home department, if the home department fails to declare results within 20 days, we would go for a democratic movement,” AAPSU GS added.

Tali further stated that the apex students’ organization would not buy any lame excuses from the home department and director general police.

AAPSU games and sports secretary Zentle Mosu informed that aggrieved candidates who have been waiting for the results to be declared, have approached AAPSU for intervention.

“We need the results of the sports quota at the earliest; it’s almost one year that examination and physical test were held. The aggrieved candidates’ lives are at stake, the government must realize this,” Mosu added.

This daily could not get a reaction from the home department on the issue.