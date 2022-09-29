TAH construction obstructs power supply

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) construction team had conducted blasting near the 132kv Ziro-Daporijo Transmission Line at Kamrak near Surya village under Kamle district, thereby severely damaging all the three ACSR conductors of span between tower locations ZRO-DRJ 113 and 114, informed a power dept statement.

“Due to damage to the conductors, grid power supply could not be extended to Upper Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts,” the department said adding that it shall take two more days to rectify the damaged conductors and restore power supply to the affected districts.