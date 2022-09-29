Sona holds meeting with IAF officials & Shi-Yomi DA on Mechukha ALG

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: State legislative assembly speaker P D Sona on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Shi-Yomi district administration at his office chamber and discussed various issues pertaining to Advanced Landing Ground and Civil Terminal at Mechukha.

The fixed-wing aircraft under the Udan scheme of government of India will soon be operational in the picturesque Mechukha valley in Shi-Yomi district in line with Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro.

Emphasizing the importance of air service in the remote district, Sona, who represents the area, said that ‘once operational, the Air service will not only benefit the people of Shi-Yomi but also the tourists who want to visit the enchanting land of Mechukha valley.

Stating that proper coordination between civil administration and IAF is very crucial for safety and security and dual utilization of ALG, the speaker suggested the IAF to always get in touch with administration for any kind of assistance or to sort out issues.

He, however, urged the IAF authorities to give early clearance for construction of the entry/exit gate at the civil terminal so that fixed-wing civil air services are started for the greater interest of the people of Shi-Yomi.

Further, the speaker suggested for construction of proper in-let and out-let for free-flow of water preventing inundation of ALG and nearby areas during monsoon season. (Speaker’s PR cell)