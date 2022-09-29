ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: The urban ICDS project Itanagar organized a traditional recipe contest at Gyan Ganga Anganwadi Centre here on Wednesday.

Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom lauded the department for organizing programs at grassroots level and their effort in making people aware of the scheme and benefits provided by the department of women and child development. He also suggested the field functionaries to carry out their duties sincerely.

The DC also gave away the prizes to the winners of the recipe contest.

DMO Dr. Mandip Perme and Regional Ayurveda Research Institute research officer Dr. Arindh Kumar attended the event as judge of the contest and resource person respectively.

Earlier, Itanagar CDPO Jaya Taba informed that the program has been organized to make people aware of the benefits of consuming traditional foods which are healthy, easily available and harmless for the body while consumption of junk foods are harmful as they are loaded with high amount of saturated fats and calories without needed nutrients which leads to many chronic diseases in children and elders.

She further informed that celebration of Poshan Maah aims at sensitizing the nation about good health and healthy practices.

All ward members of ward No. 3, self help groups, mothers, adolescent girls, supervisors, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers of Area 2 attended the program. (DIPRO)