SDP on sewing underway

NAMSAI, 29 Sep: Thirty unemployed rural youths are participating in a month-long skill development programme (SDP) on ‘sewing machine operator’, which began here on Thursday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD, is being implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the ArSRLM.

On the inaugural day, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the NABARD’s developmental interventions in the district, and said that the SDP would “provide a wide range of skills to the participants and also promote existing business models to increase rural employment.”

The SBI’s Lead District Manager, Bisweswar Kaman, spoke about the importance of financial inclusion, while ADTH Jhumsor Rime emphasised the “scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socioeconomic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.”

ADI Dusu Tatu, SBI Branch Manager Sushant Kumar, ArSRLM BMM Ronald Dkhar Baghwar, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai, and BLCCT president Chandan Prasad also spoke.