World Heart Day observed

AALO, 29 Sep: The West Siang District Health Society celebrated the World Heart Day here on 29 September.

An NCD team moved about the town and generated awareness regarding the importance of heart health, and the prevalence and prevention of heart diseases/cardiovascular diseases.

The awareness programme was supervised by DMO Dr Dubom Bagra and DPO (NCD) Dr Jombom Kato.

In Papum Pare district, the day was observed by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh.

DMO Dr K Perme presented a brief on the “epidemiology of cardiovascular diseases,” and said that one of the common causes of heart disease is “sedentary lifestyle, which has lots of drawbacks.”

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, District Hospital MO Dr Lobsang Chuki, and RGU Health Centre MO Dr Tana Akin also spoke.

The day was observed in all the health centres of the district. (DIPROs)