Don’t compromise with work quality: DC

AALO, 29 Sep: West Siang DC Penga Tato asked the executing agencies to never compromise with the quality of work while implementing schemes in the district.

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday, the DC also requested all executing agencies to “speed up the projects and complete the ongoing projects in stipulated time.”

All schemes being undertaken by the works departments in the district were reviewed in the meeting, during which the officials presented details of the schemes taken up by their departments.

HoDs and PRI members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)