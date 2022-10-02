AYANG celebrates NVBDD

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: NGO AYANG celebrated the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) on 1 October by organising a voluntary blood donation camp at Sika Bamin village in East Siang district.

The villagers, led by village secretary Tageng Nyitan and GB Gagam Badu, enthusiastically participated in the camp.

AYANG founder Aini Taki Taloh commended the villagers and told this reporter that “it is the only village in the district which invited AYANG for a motivational-cum-awareness camp way back in 2018.”

She expressed gratitude to Blood Centre Medical Officer Dr Dilem Modi and his team of nurses and technicians for providing technical support.

Twenty units of blood were collected during the camp.