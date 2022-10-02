‘Clean India’ campaign launched

CHIMPU, 1 Oct: A month-long ‘Clean India’ campaign, organised by the state unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), was launched here by Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi on Saturday.

The campaign will involve collecting and disposing of waste, especially single-use plastic, and making the programme a people’s movement.

The NYKS will conduct cleanliness drives in collaboration with the youth affairs department.

The programme is being organised in six lakh villages in 744 districts across the country.