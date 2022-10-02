Guv conveys Gandhi Jayanti greetings

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to follow the ideals of Gandhi, “who, throughout his life, stood for truth, non-violence and peace.”

Stating that Gandhi considered cleanliness next to godliness and called sanitation more important than political freedom, Mishra said “it is imperative that we become conscious of our responsibilities towards cleanliness and put in concerted effort to make our homes, colonies, towns and cities clean, hygienic and sanitised.”

“On this special occasion, let us pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence and dedicate ourselves to achieve universal goodwill, tolerance and harmony,” the governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)